<p>Immutable Games's flagship title, the mobile-based fantasy RPG "Guild of Guardians," is finally launching worldwide on both Apple and Android devices, the developer announced.</p>\r\n<p>To celebrate the launch and spur engagement, Immutable Games is also offering up to $1 million worth of prizes in the game's GOG token, the company also said. "Guild of Guardians," which has been in the news <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/170351/esports-teams-to-get-playable-nft-characters-in-immutables-guild-of-guardians">since 2022</a>, has over 1 million pre-registered users, according to a statement.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n"We are so excited to finally bring 'Guild of Guardians' to millions of players worldwide. This launch is the culmination of years of development and community building," Immutable Games's Chief Studio Officer Justin Hulog said in a statement. “'Guild of Guardians' is a game driven by players and fully places ownership at their fingertips, a rare and notable achievement for any web3 game, especially one on mobile.” </p>\r\n<p>By launching worldwide on Google Play and the Apple Store, "Guild of Guardians" has an opportunity to reach a nearly unlimited number of gamers worldwide, although the mobile gaming space is highly competitive. Despite another Immutable Games's title, the free-to-play trading card game "Gods Unchained" launching on Apple and Android devices <a href="https://venturebeat.com/games/immutable-games-launches-gods-unchained-web3-game-on-mobile/">earlier this year</a>, the title has not experienced a rise in NFT trading, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/gaming/non-ethereum-gaming-nft-trade-volume">The Block Data Dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/gaming/non-ethereum-gaming-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Non-Ethereum Gaming NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>High-profile web3 gaming studio</h2>\r\n<p>"The past fifteen months of development have been a whirlwind of laying the foundation for a game and universe we’ve only just begun building upon," said Chris Clay, vice president of game design at Immutable Games. Clay previously worked on the popular "Magic: The Gathering" franchise.</p>\r\n<p>In "Guild of Guardians," players assemble a team that navigates dungeons and fights bosses. Through the title's first "leaderboard event," players will have a chance to win GOG tokens and other prizes like NFTs, said Immutable Games.</p>\r\n<p>Immutable Games is one of the highest-profile web3 gaming studios. It raised <a href="https://www.immutable.com/blog/immutable-raises-200-million-to-bring-blockchain-gaming-to-the-masses">$200 million</a> in 2022 and has secured backing from investors like Tencent and Animoca Brands. Last month, Studio 369’s open-world shooter game “MetalCore” launched on the Immutable zkEVM blockchain.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>