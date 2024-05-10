<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission says Coinbase' move to appeal its case with the regulator should be denied. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Last month, Coinbase filed an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288155/coinbase-files-interlocutory-appeal-in-its-case-against-the-sec"><span class="s2">interlocutory appeal</span></a> following a judge's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285093/judge-secs-claims-against-coinbase-to-move-forward"><span class="s2">decision</span></a> to allow a lawsuit involving the SEC and the platform to proceed without being dismissed. In the appeal, Coinbase claimed differences of opinion around the Howey Test,</span><span class="s3"> a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court case frequently cited by the SEC, to determine if an asset qualifies as an investment contract and, therefore, a security.</span><span class="s1"> </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC pushed back on Friday and said there was "no substantial ground for difference of opinion." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"More broadly, it is clear that Coinbase does not like Howey and the current framework for securities regulation, having decided to arrange its business affairs in ways that may make it costly to comply with existing law," the SEC also said in its filing. "But Coinbase’s decision to do so, and its desire to rewrite settled, decades old legal precedent to fit its own policy goals and business needs provides no compelling reason to prematurely certify an appeal in this case." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">It is unlikely that an interlocutory appeal, which is filed before the end of a proceeding, will be approved. The SEC tried to file an interlocutory appeal in its case against Ripple last year but was ultimately <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/254625/judge-torres-rejects-the-secs-motion-for-an-interlocutory-appeal-in-ripple-case"><span class="s4">rejected</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">Judge says case can move forward</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">In the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285093/judge-secs-claims-against-coinbase-to-move-forward"><span class="s4">decision</span></a> to proceed with the case, Judge Katherine Polk Failla of New York disagreed with Coinbase's point that investment contracts need a formal contract. When a customer buys a token on Coinbase, she is not just buying a token, but she is buying into that "token's digital ecosystem," Failla said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">For Coinbase's appeal to go forward, Judge Failla would have to grant them permission to appeal. S</span><span class="s1">hould the appeal be allowed to proceed, the remainder of the case would be put on hold in the trial court. The exchange would then await a resolution from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">If and only when the Second Circuit rules on the case, it would then be returned to the trial court with guidance from the Second Circuit on this specific question. At that point, the court would proceed with whatever remained of the case. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Coinbase was sued by the SEC last year for allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency. The regulator also took issue with Coinbase's staking and wallet services. Judge Failla sided with Coinbase on the wallet part and dismissed the SEC's claim. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>