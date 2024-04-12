<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase filed a motion to appeal a judge's decision last month decision made last month, which allowed a lawsuit involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the exchange to proceed without being dismissed.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">By filing the interlocutory appeal, Coinbase is claiming substantial grounds for differences of opinion, according to a person familiar. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">SEC Commissioners to lawmakers to courts themselves have been at odds on how the Howey Test applies to transactions, Coinbase's lawyers said in the 27-page appeal. The Howey Test </span><span class="s2">is based on a 1946 U.S. Supreme Court case frequently cited by the SEC, to determine if an asset qualifies as an investment contract and, therefore, a security.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The application of Howey to digital asset transactions raises hard questions," Coinbase's lawyers said. "That Members of Congress, Senators, and regulatory agencies have divided in answering them bespeaks the difficulty of the subject matter, and the divergent judicial outcomes illustrate the point." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">It is unlikely that an interlocutory appeal, which is filed before the end of a proceeding, will be approved. The SEC tried to file an interlocutory appeal in its case against Ripple last year but was ultimately <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/254625/judge-torres-rejects-the-secs-motion-for-an-interlocutory-appeal-in-ripple-case"><span class="s2">rejected</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<h2>Judge decides not to dismiss</h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In last month's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285093/judge-secs-claims-against-coinbase-to-move-forward"><span class="s2">decision</span></a>, Judge Katherine Polk Failla of New York disagreed with Coinbase's point that investment contracts need a formal contract. When a customer buys a token on Coinbase, she is not just buying a token, but she is buying into that "token's digital ecosystem," Failla said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In its motion, the exchange is specifically appealing whether the SEC has authority over digital asset transactions as investment contracts, even when there is no contract between the issuer and investor, a person familiar with the matter said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1">Coinbase is requesting that Judge Failla grant them permission to appeal. Should the appeal be allowed to proceed, the remainder of the case would be put on hold in the trial court. The exchange would then await a resolution from the Second Circuit "to resolve this conundrum," the same source said. </p>\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" dir="auto" data-testid="conversation-turn-17">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 juice:gap-4 juice:md:gap-6 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="a78ae965-0750-42b7-9169-9404a163c794">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>If and only when the Second Circuit rules on the case, it would then be returned to the trial court with guidance from the Second Circuit on this specific question. At that point, the court would proceed with whatever remained of the case.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"This case presents just the right vehicle for the Second Circuit to provide urgently needed guidance on the foundational question of law presented," Coinbase's lawyers said in the appeal.</span></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Next, the case proceeds to trial and will be presented to a jury, though the process wouldn't likely start until 2025. The SEC and Coinbase would also have to submit a proposed case management plan before April 19. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Coinbase was sued by the SEC last year for allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency. The regulator also took issue with Coinbase's staking and wallet services.</span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Last month, Judge Failla sided with Coinbase on the wallet part and dismissed the SEC's claim. </span></p>
<p><em>Updated at 12:35 a.m. UTC time to include additional details from the appeal </em></p> 