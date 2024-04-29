<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A Samourai Wallet co-founder pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal charges relating to his creation of a tool that makes crypto transactions difficult to trace, as U.S. authorities crack down on privacy-focused technology, CoinDesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2024/04/29/samourai-wallet-co-founder-keonne-rodriguez-pleads-not-guilty-released-on-1m-bond/?utm_medium=social&amp;utm_campaign=coindesk_main&amp;utm_content=editorial&amp;utm_term=organic&amp;utm_source=twitter">reported</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Keonne Rodriguez, 35, faces two charges: Conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. The charges carry a combined maximum prison sentence of 25 years.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rodriguez and his co-founder William Lonergan Hill <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290746/co-founders-of-samourai-wallet-arrested-and-charged-with-money-laundering-doj">were arrested last week</a>, as authorities shuttered Samurai Wallet services. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Samourai Wallet allegedly processed more than $2 billion worth of dirty funds between 2015 and 2024, prosecutors said at an arraignment in a Manhattan court. That includes more than $100 million of transactions of dark web marketplaces’ laundered proceeds, they allege.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The arrests form part of a larger crackdown on so-called crypto mixers, or tools that scramble digital token transactions to obfuscate their origins. Last September, Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm pled not guilty to similar mixer-related money laundering charges.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mixers are designed to thwart cryptocurrency transaction tracking, making them popular among bad actors who need to launder their criminal proceeds.</span></p>\r\n<p>Rodriguez was released on a $1 million bond, according to CoinDesk. His next hearing will be in Manhattan on May 14.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>