<p>Despite yesterday's softer U.S. CPI inflation <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294608/bitcoin-rises-alongside-stocks-after-inflation-eases-in-april">report</a>, investors are still ready to pay a premium for short-term downside protection, according to CF Benchmarks' analysis of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294784/cme-group-bitcoin-spot-trading">Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)</a> options on bitcoin futures.</p>\r\n<p>The CF Benchmark analysts said that although <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294799/bitcoin-surges-past-66000-in-volatile-move-triggering-spike-in-short-liquidations">bitcoin</a> saw a breakout above the $66,000 mark after yesterday's softer inflation print, there is still "higher implied volatility for OTM puts compared to calls."</p>\r\n<p>They added that derivatives traders' willingness to pay elevated premiums for out-of-the-money (OTM) puts serves as a bearish short-term market indicator. The increased implied volatility (IV) for OTM puts indicates that traders are essentially hedging against the potential decline in bitcoin's value.</p>\r\n<p>IV is a measure used in the options market that represents the market's forecast of an asset or security's likely movement or price fluctuations in the future.</p>\r\n<h2>Longer-dated options skew toward calls</h2>\r\n<p>In contrast to the short-term outlook, the analysts pointed to a "flatter" volatility curve between longer-dated puts and calls, with a slight skew towards calls. "This suggests investors are more optimistic about bitcoin's longer-term prospects, and it is worth watching to see if the skew to calls increases if expectations of disinflation start to accelerate after the favorable <span class="il">CPI</span> report," the analysts said in an email sent to The Block.</p>\r\n<p>The CF Benchmark analysis observed that the relative flatness of longer-dated puts and calls might also suggest increased institutional involvement "as these investors are less prone to extreme swings in sentiment."</p>\r\n<p>Options are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245708/what-are-decentralized-derivatives" data-v-f87c67ca="">derivative</a> contracts that give a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, and a put offers the right to sell. It is assumed that a trader who buys a call option is implicitly bearish on the market, while a put buyer is implicitly bearish.</p>\r\n<h2>CME Group plans to launch bitcoin spot trading</h2>\r\n<p>According to the <a href="https://www.ft.com/content/bfae5894-8fa7-4131-86ce-7f8614065985">Financial Times</a>, the CME Group is considering launching bitcoin spot trading in addition to its existing futures products. The group has reportedly been discussing with traders who prefer dealing with cryptocurrencies on a regulated platform.</p>\r\n<p>The FT report added that the launch of bitcoin spot trading on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271143/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-on-cme-hits-all-time-high">CME</a> would allow traders to profit from so-called basis trades, where they would gain by exploiting the difference between futures prices and the underlying asset's spot price.</p>\r\n<p>CME Group owns the world's largest futures exchange and already supports <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271143/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-on-cme-hits-all-time-high">bitcoin futures</a> trading. However, the FT report said the plan has not been finalized, and the CME Group declined to comment on the matter.</p>