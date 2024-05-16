<p>Sam Trabucco, former co-CEO of the crypto trading firm Alameda Research, wrote around three pages of support for former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame. </p>\r\n<p>In the May 6 statement, which is among the longest of Salame's 28 character references, Trabucco admits that Salame engaged in illicit activity. However, he adds that Salame's punishment should be proportional to his constitution, which Trabucco endearingly described. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Simply put, Ryan is my best friend," Trabucco wrote in the statement. "He has also committed crimes. He’s acknowledged that and is prepared to accept the consequences. I want those consequences to be fair — not too light, not too excessive, but fair."</span></p>\r\n<p>Salame <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/statement-us-attorney-damian-williams-guilty-plea-ryan-salame-former-ceo-ftx">pled guilty</a> to conspiracy to make an unlawful political contribution and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. His trial is scheduled for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287591/former-ftx-exec-ryan-salames-sentencing-set-for-may-28">May 28</a>, and he has requested no more than <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294685/former-ftx-executive-ryan-salame-asks-for-no-more-than-18-months-in-prison">18 months</a> in prison, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>Trabucco served as Alameda's CEO along with Caroline Ellison for about a year before <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/165564/alameda-research-co-ceo-trabucco-resigns">resigning</a> in August 2022. Salame served as the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/186400/ftx-digital-markets-co-ceo-staying-on-lawyering-up-sources">co-CEO</a> of FTX Digital Markets, a subsidiary of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. </p>\r\n<h2>Deep friendship</h2>\r\n<p>Trabucco described an unlikely friendship with Salame, one made of seemingly polar opposite individuals but one that he found immense joy in. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"On paper, it makes very little sense that Ryan and I are so close —<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>so committing it to words is a little odd. He loves to be social; I love to play board games. He’s effortlessly popular; I’m a nerd who’s hard to connect with. But unlike many who look and sound like him, Ryan sees easily past the superficial," Trabucco said, adding later that "[</span><span class="s1">…] Without that openness, we never would have learned how hilarious we find each other — outsiders describe our conversations as more like improv than anything — and we’d also have missed out on what I consider a very unique friendship, which I treasure immensely."</span></p>\r\n<p>Trabucco added that Salame was a "sought-after" employee at Alameda, with not only prodigious crypto knowledge but an easygoing personality. When Salame and Trabucco spent long hours overworked in the FTX Hong Kong office, Trabucco described Salame's purposeful effort to include him in activities. </p>\r\n<p>"<span class="s1">Without him, I’m honestly not sure how I would have made it through those years — he single-handedly made the hardest period of my life bearable by being a great friend to someone who he could tell needed one, and I’ll never forget that."</span></p>\r\n<p>In all, Trabucco asks that Salame's punishment equate to not only his illegal actions but benevolent character. "<span class="s1">Ryan deserves to face the consequences of his actions — he intimately understands that. All I want is for those consequences to be fair — for him, but also for the world, which will be so much worse off not having him fully in it," Trabucco said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>