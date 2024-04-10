<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former FTX executive Ryan Salame will be sentenced on May 28 in a New York courtroom after pleading guilty to criminal charges.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame's sentencing will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to an update on the court <a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/66631292/united-states-v-bankman-fried/?filed_after=&amp;filed_before=&amp;entry_gte=&amp;entry_lte=&amp;order_by=desc"><span class="s2">docket</span></a> on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame pled <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/statement-us-attorney-damian-williams-guilty-plea-ryan-salame-former-ceo-ftx"><span class="s3">guilty</span></a> in September to conspiracy to making unlawful political contributions as well as conspiracy to operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business. Salame's sentencing was originally set for May 1.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">Prosecutors have said Salame and co-conspirators made over 300 political donations in the "tens of millions of dollars," which was unlawful because they were made in the name of a straw donor or with corporate funds. A straw donor is someone who illegally uses someone else's money to make a political contribution in their own name.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX Co-Founder Gary Wang and FTX's former Engineering Director Nishad Singh have also all pleaded guilty.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285465/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-to-serve-up-to-24-25-years-in-prison"><span class="s2">sentenced</span></a> last month to almost 25 years in prison following a criminal fraud trial that took place late last year. Judge Kaplan accused Bankman-Fried of committing perjury during his trial and said the former top exec knew what he was doing was wrong.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>