<p>A bitcoin wallet that has been inactive for more than a decade <a href="https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/transactions/btc/605c67609ba71c3e707fc73af52a94a982cbd039315ea7beb85e99de59be7402">transferred</a> its entire stack of 687.33 BTC — worth over $44 million — early this morning.</p>
<p>The wallet in question originally received the bitcoins on Jan. 12, 2014, on-chain monitoring platform Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1787338123154006161">noted</a> on X. At that time, the price of one bitcoin was $917.</p>
<p>The reason for the transfer remains unknown, as does the identity of the wallet's ownership.</p>
<h2>Recent bitcoin whale movements</h2>
<p>Other notable bitcoin transfers have occurred in recent months.</p>
<p>In March, an address — the fifth richest on the Bitcoin blockchain — that had been dormant since 2019 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284680/an-unidentified-bitcoin-address-just-moved-6-billion-in-btc-to-three-new-addresses">moved</a> $6 billion. An entity also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284975/bitcoin-hodler-coinbase-rewards-2010">combined</a> $140 million in bitcoins mined in 2010 into a single wallet that same month.</p>
<p>In January, nearly 50,000 dormant bitcoins <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273140/dormant-bitcoin-worth-2-billion-moves-just-days-after-spot-bitcoin-etfs-start-trading-arkham-says">woke up</a> less than a week after spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds were approved in the United States.</p>
<p>Furthermore, while not technically on the Bitcoin blockchain, someone <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292472/victim-loses-over-71-million-worth-of-wbtc-in-purported-address-poisoning-attack">lost</a> roughly $71 million worth of wrapped bitcoins on the Ethereum blockchain in an apparent address poisoning attack.</p>
<p>The price of bitcoin is currently trading at $64,269, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p>