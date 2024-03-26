<p>The fifth richest Bitcoin address moved $6 billion of bitcoin to three new addresses over the weekend.</p>\r\n<p>The address was funded with 94,500 bitcoin ($6.05 billion) in 2019, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1772314487762166258">data</a> from blockchain analytics firm Arkham. This bitcoin sat unmoved until the weekend when it was split up and sent to the new addresses. This left just 1.4 bitcoin ($99,000) in the wallet.</p>\r\n<p>The funds were initially split into two amounts in two different wallets. Then, one amount was moved to a new wallet, and the other amount was split again and moved into two more wallets. As a result, the funds are now in three wallets, with one containing $5 billion of bitcoin and the rest roughly divided between the other two.</p>\r\n<p>Most large Bitcoin addresses are associated with exchanges. However, this wallet has very few interactions and no signs that it is linked to an exchange.</p>\r\n<p>"That’s a long time to not reconfigure/move around your customer’s cold storage… most of the time there's some indication of exchange-related activity," said Arkham CEO Miguel Morel.</p>\r\n<p>This is the first notable Bitcoin wallet movement in a while. In January, someone sent 26.9 bitcoin (worth $1.2 million at the time) seemingly from Binance to the Bitcoin network’s Genesis wallet — which they won't be able to get back. Before that, three bitcoin whale addresses, dormant since November 2017, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/260629/bitcoin-whale-addresses-emerge-from-six-year-hibernation-move-230-million">transferred 6,500 bitcoins</a> ($230 million at the time) to new addresses in November 2023.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>