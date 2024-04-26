<p>The blockchain data tracking firm Arkham Intel found wallets associated with WBIT, a physical Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) from the asset manager WisdomTree. </p>\r\n<p>WBIT holds <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/address/1LQZz1EfxGRFedd7CNumFFeGPRvc4DH34v">8,900 BTC</a>, worth around $579 million, across 134 wallets, Arkham <a href="https://twitter.com/ArkhamIntel/status/1783888993555276158">noted</a> on the social media platform X Friday. </p>\r\n<p>"WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin is a physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) designed to offer shareholders a simple, secure and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin,” according to WBIT’s <a href="https://www.wisdomtree.eu/fr-lu/products/ucits-etfs-unleveraged-etps/cryptocurrency/wisdomtree-physical-bitcoin">website</a>. “The ETP provides for easy investor access, tradability, transparency and institutional custody solutions with a robust physically backed structure."</p>\r\n<p>A <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/259998/what-is-bitcoin-etf">physically-backed bitcoin ETP</a> is comparable to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/272940/what-is-a-spot-bitcoin-etf">spot</a> bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in that both products hold Bitcoin as their underlying asset. While both closely follow the price of bitcoin, a spot bitcoin ETF may use derivatives to track the price of bitcoin without needing the investor to hold the coin. A physically-backed bitcoin ETP, such as WBIT, entitles investors to a portion of bitcoin owned by the fund in cold storage. </p>\r\n<p>WisdomTree also issues the spot bitcoin ETF (WBTC) was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis">approved</a> on Jan. 10, 2024. BTCW saw $31.6 million in U.S. dollar volume on Apr. 24 and $10.6 million on Apr. 25, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>