<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A proposal to list and trade shares of Grayscale's ether futures exchange-traded fund has been withdrawn, according to a new document filed on Tuesday.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The application for the Grayscale Ethereum Futures Trust ETF, which was filed by NYSE Arca, Inc., in September last year, was withdrawn on May 3, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"On May 3, 2024, the Exchange withdrew the proposed rule change (File No. SRNYSEARCA-2023-63)," according to that <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nysearca/2024/34-100072.pdf">filing</a>.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">It is unclear why the proposal was withdrawn. NYSE Arca declined to comment. Grayscale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has previously delayed considering Grayscale's ether futures ETF, the most recent being in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284312/sec-delays-decision-on-grayscales-ethereum-futures-trust-etf-again"><span class="s2">March</span></a>. </span><span class="s3">Yet the SEC previously greenlit a batch of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253947/ether-futures-etfs-from-proshares-vaneck-and-others-go-live"><span class="s4">ether futures ETFs</span></a> in October 2023, including from ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise.</span></p>
<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">Delays for spot products</span></h2>
<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The SEC has delayed making a decision on spot Ethereum ETFs, including one from Grayscale, over the past few weeks. The most recent delay was on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292714/sec-delays-making-a-decision-on-the-proposed-invesco-galaxy-spot-ethereum-etf"><span class="s2">Monday</span></a>, pushing back the timeline for the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF to July 5.</span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Optimism for the SEC approving such a product has dwindled over the past few months. For example, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286718/sec-spot-ethereum-etf-jpmorgan"><span class="s5">lowered</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by late May from about 70% to 25%.</span></p>