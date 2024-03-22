<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission is again delaying making a decision on whether to approve of the proposed Grayscale Ethereum Futures Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a recent filing.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a<a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nysearca/2024/34-99842.pdf"> <span class="s3">document</span></a> filed late on Friday, the SEC said it would take until May 30, 2024, to decide whether to approve of Grayscale's ether futures ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein," the agency said in the filing.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the delay was expected, in a<a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1771296290149683490"> <span class="s3">post</span></a> on X. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Seyffart has previously said that Grayscale is playing chess, not checkers as a way to get the SEC to eventually approve of a spot Ethereum ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s4">"</span><span class="s5">I doubt Grayscale even intends to launch this. It's nothing but a trojan horse to get a 19b-4 order from the SEC," Seyffart <a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1724851403795968261"><span class="s3">said</span></a> in November on X. "And watch them try to either approve and argue why this is different from spot. Or Deny and argue why 1933 act products are meaningfully different from 1940 act products. Both are bad for SEC IMO. Genius move IMO." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The agency previously delayed its time to consider Grayscale's ether futures ETF a few times — most recently in December when it asked for public comments. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Yet the SEC previously greenlit a batch of<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253947/ether-futures-etfs-from-proshares-vaneck-and-others-go-live"> <span class="s3">ether futures ETFs</span></a> in October 2023, including from ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s1">Spot ether ETFs</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto industry has been focused on a<a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/284163/what-is-a-spot-ethereum-etf"> <span class="s3">spot ether ETF</span></a> which gives investors exposure to the cryptocurrency without needing to directly purchase or hold the asset. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Leading financial institutions, such as<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"> <span class="s3">Fidelity</span></a> and<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"> <span class="s3">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for the spot product over the past few months. Optimism for the SEC approving such a product has since dwindled over the past few weeks. Another Bloomberg ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, recently<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30"> <span class="s3">dropped</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70 percent to 30 percent. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>