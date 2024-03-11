<p>Bloomberg ETF analysts have dropped their chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval in May to 30%.</p>\r\n<p>“We are [at] 30% odds,” Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas told The Block. </p>\r\n<p>In January, Balchunas said there was a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271874/ethereum-etf-approval-may-ether-price-surge">70% chance of approval</a> by May, while his colleague James Seyffart had given a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274312/crypto-experts-predict-whether-a-spot-ethereum-etf-will-get-approved-in-2024">60-65% estimate</a>. </p>\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1s2bzr4">\r\n<div id="id__ljo5v6obitf" class="css-1rynq56 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-37j5jr r-1inkyih r-16dba41 r-bnwqim r-135wba7" dir="auto" lang="en" data-testid="tweetText"><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"This </span><span class="r-18u37iz">Ethereum</span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> ETF cycle feels like the opposite of </span><span class="r-18u37iz">Bitcoin</span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> ETF approval odds at the moment. The more we see/hear (and don't see/hear) the less optimistic I become," said <a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1767206535879389332">Seyffart on X</a>. "We're ~73 days from the deadline and there really seems to be little to no movement."</span></div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>On March 8, Coinbase and Grayscale met with the SEC about potentially converting Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust into an ETF. At the time, Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1766132086589841424">said</a> that this would normally be a good sign—except that, as far as he knew, the SEC had not yet commented on the issuers. </p>\r\n<h2>Preparing to lower chances of spot Ethereum ETF approval</h2>\r\n<p>The past couple of months have dampened expectations from those most confident that an approval could be imminent. The key reason appears to be a lack of filing changes for such products, which came ahead of the bitcoin ETF approvals.</p>\r\n<p>In January, crypto market-making firm GSR estimated the chances of approval at 70%. While the firm is still leaning this way — and sees approval as more likely than not — research analyst Brian Rudick noted that its estimates might be about to change.</p>\r\n<p>“The one caveat is that we started to see movement with the spot Bitcoin ETF applications in October for their January 10 approval (e.g. issuers seeding the ETFs; DTCC listing the ETFs, etc), and we haven't seen that with the spot Ethereum ETFs yet,” he said. “Perhaps the SEC and issuers have the playbook from Bitcoin, truncating the process, but if we don't start to see positive progress over the next month, we will lower our approval odds.”</p>\r\n<p>Rudick noted that GSR still sees the Ethereum ETF applications playing out similarly to Bitcoin because of the requirement for similar treatment of spot and futures-based applications.</p>\r\n<h2>Looking for signs</h2>\r\n<p>Variant Fund Chief Legal Officer Jake Chervinsky echoed these concerns about a lack of progress and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280434/spot-ether-etf-approvals-remain-uncertain">maintained</a> his skeptical view. </p>\r\n<p>“To be clear, I’m not saying there’s *no* chance for a spot ETH ETF to be approved this year. I’m just saying that general sentiment in this early-mid bull market is overestimating the chance of approval given all of the political and strategic factors weighing against,” <a href="https://twitter.com/jchervinsky/status/1767175990285857006">Chervinsky posted on X</a>. “The good news is that we’ll likely get more signal about which direction the SEC is leaning over the coming weeks.”</p>\r\n<p>“Recall that the SEC foreshadowed spot BTC approval with all the work it did on the details in the days leading up to the January deadline. If we don't start seeing those signs and hearing those reports as the May 23 deadline approaches, that silence will speak volumes," he added.</p>
<p>Similarly, investment banks <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272417/spot-ethereum-etf-approval-chance-jpmorgan">JPMorgan</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274853/spot-ethereum-etf-approval-2025-2026-td-cowen">TD Cowen</a> estimate that spot Ethereum ETFs won't be approved by May.</p>
<p><em>Update: Added comment from James Seyffart.</em></p> The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>