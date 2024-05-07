Embracing the Open Future of Finance with Aptos Ascend

The financial sector is undergoing a revolutionary change, largely driven by blockchain technology. Aptos Ascend, developed by Aptos Labs in collaboration with heavyweight partners like Microsoft, SK Telecom, Brevan Howard, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is at the forefront of this transformation. Aptos Ascend is poised to shape the future of open finance by connecting traditional financial services with technical advancements through a growing suite of secure and adaptable solutions​ built on top of the Aptos blockchain.

High Performance and Scalability

Aptos Ascend harnesses the infrastructure of the Aptos blockchain to offer highly scalable solutions for financial institutions. Capable of processing up to 30,000 transactions per second with sub-second latency—this foundation ensures that financial institutions can operate smoothly while meeting the demands of modern finance. This performance is further supported by advanced security measures and digital asset controls powered by SKT, Microsoft, and other partners—making Aptos Ascend not only fast and efficient but also robust and reliable for institutional finance needs.

Advanced Digital Asset Controls

Security and compliance are paramount in managing digital assets. Aptos Ascend meets these demands with Digital Asset Controls, enhancing security by limiting transactions to pre-approved entities. Utilizing zero-knowledge proofs, Aptos Ascend safeguards the confidentiality and privacy of transaction details. This ensures that all operations adhere to a compliant framework. Aptos Ascend also enhances operational efficiency by optimizing revenue collection through immediate and automatic fee processing, effectively balancing stringent security with high performance.

Sophisticated Network Controls

Aptos Ascend provides robust network controls for financial institutions, enabling extensive customization through fully permissioned networks. Enhanced efficiency comes from user-friendly tools and managed infrastructure. Security is ensured by approved validators and further strengthened by multi-signature protocols and robust audit trails, supported by strategic tech partners.

Through strategic partnerships and scalable solutions, Aptos Ascend is leading the charge in digitizing financial operations and paving the way for a truly open financial future. Aptos Ascend partners have the opportunity to influence the direction of these technologies and help shape the future of open finance​. To become a strategic partner, or co-build new solutions, reach out to the Aptos Labs team.

