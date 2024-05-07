<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FTX plans to give 98% of its creditors at least 118% of allowed claims, the bankrupt exchange said in its reorganization plan released Tuesday. Other creditors will receive full repayment and billions more in compensation for the time value of their investments, the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We are pleased to be in a position to propose a chapter 11 plan that contemplates the return of 100% of bankruptcy claim amounts plus interest for non-governmental creditors,” FTX CEO John J. Ray III said in the </span><a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ftx-files-consensus-based-plan-of-reorganization-302138948.html?tc=eml_cleartimeand"><span style="font-weight: 400;">release</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The latest reorganization plan aims for a “centralized distribution” for FTX customers and creditors affected by the company’s collapse in 2022, regardless of where their assets were situated. FTX estimated the total value of cash available for distribution to be between $14.5 billion and $16.3 billion, while the plan has yet to be finalized and approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Creditors with allowed claims below $50,000 will be eligible for the 118% compensation upon court approval, according to the plan. FTX’s proposal scheduled the repayment to occur within 60 days after the plan’s effective date.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The release stated that FTX monetized an “extraordinarily diverse collection” of assets, most of which were from investments held by Alameda and FTX Venture businesses, or litigation claims. As FTX held comparatively minimal portions of bitcoin and ether at the time of the collapse, debtors did not benefit from their recent surge in value.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bankrupt FTX exchange was mired in illegitimate behind-door operations by its executives, which led to its liquidity crisis and ultimate demise. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/261240/sam-bankman-fried-convicted-on-all-counts-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">was found guilty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last November for all seven criminal counts of defrauding FTX customers and investors. Bankman-Fried received a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287892/former-ftx-ceo-sam-bankman-fried-appeals-conviction-and-sentence"><span style="font-weight: 400;">prison sentence</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of nearly 25 years in March. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>