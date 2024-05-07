<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto market maker Wintermute announced today that it will provide liquidity to OSL and HashKey for Hong Kong’s spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds, in an attempt to “foster Wintermute’s presence in the Asia crypto markets.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a Wednesday statement, Wintermute said that it plans to work closely with OSL and HashKey — both sub-custodians for the spot crypto ETFs in Hong Kong — on buying, selling and delivery of underlying bitcoin and ether for the spot ETFs.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“ETFs play a key role in bringing the next wave of investors into the crypto space, both institutional and retail, and without companies like Wintermute providing liquidity, this would not be possible,” Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO of Wintermute, said in the statement. “Hong Kong has established itself as a leading advocate for crypto in the APAC region, and we are hopeful that other countries will follow their lead in the near future.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Six spot bitcoin and ether ETFs — managed by China Asset Management, Harvest Global, and Bosera and HashKey — </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291599/hong-kong-officially-debuts-asias-first-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs"><span style="font-weight: 400;">officially debuted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Hong Kong on April 30. The three spot bitcoin ETFs recorded their first cumulative daily bitcoin outflows on Monday — solely from China Asset Management’s ETF. ChinaAMC’s spot bitcoin ETF saw 75.36 BTC leave the product on the day, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/hk-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SosoValue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The trading volume of the three spot bitcoin ETFs amounted to $8.6 million on Monday, compared to $9.74 million on their first trading day. The three ether ETFs logged $1.8 million in trading volume on Monday, down from $2.99 million on April 30.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The three spot bitcoin ETFs held about 4,150 bitcoins as of Monday, with total net assets amounting to $266.8 million from $247.7 million on the first day, according to SosoValue.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and CEO of Wintermute, previously sat on The Block&#8217;s board of directors from April 2023 to early November 2023 and remains a minority shareholder.</p>\n<p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>