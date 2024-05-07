NFL legend Rob Gronkowski's crypto shilling will likely cost him $1.9 million in lawsuit

<p>Former NFL great Rob Gronkowski has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle a Voyager Digital investor suit, according to court documents.</p>\r\n<p>In 2021, the winner of multiple Super Bowls signed on to become a Voyager brand ambassador, shareholder, and holder of the Voyager's VGX token. The crypto lender then filed for bankruptcy the following year.</p>\r\n<p>"All Settling Defendants have to provide collectively $2,425,000 in monetary relief," the filing said. Defendants listed as part of this wave of proposed settlements include Gronkowski, NBA player Victor Oladipo, and racecar driver Landon Cassill. Should the proposed settlement be accepted by the court, Gronkowski will pay $1.9 million of the total sum, according to <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618110/gov.uscourts.flsd.618110.279.0.pdf">court documents</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The main defendant named in the class action lawsuit is Dallas Mavericks minority owner <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/200345/mark-cuban-deposition-voyager-order">Mark Cuban</a>. The billionaire was scheduled to be deposed in February as part of his defense in the lawsuit that alleges he promoted Voyager Digital.</p>\r\n<p>At the end of 2022, Gronkowski's former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, was also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187570/class-action-filed-against-tom-brady-larry-david-and-others-who-endorsed-ftx">named in a class action</a> lawsuit for promoting the now-bankrupt FTX.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>