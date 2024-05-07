NFL legend Rob Gronkowski's crypto shilling will likely cost him $1.9 million in lawsuit

People • May 7, 2024, 3:06PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle a Voyager Digital investor suit.
  • In 2021, the one-time New England Patriot signed on to become a Voyager brand ambassador and shareholder. The company filed for bankruptcy the following year.