Here’s how debt markets are being overhauled by blockchain

Episode 25 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and PV01 Founder Max Boonen.

Max Boonen is the founder of PV01 — a platform that allows issuers to access capital and for investors to purchase debt using blockchain.

In this episode, Boonen discusses the challenges of accessing debt capital markets and the potential of tokenization in the crypto space, including the paradigm shift from provider-based markets to token-based markets in DeFi.

PV01 uses a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to buy one bond and issue a token that represents the bond. This token is both a representation of a bond and a bond itself.