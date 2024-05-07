Here’s how debt markets are being overhauled by blockchain

Finance firms • May 7, 2024, 3:13PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • PV01 founder Max Boonen discusses the challenges of accessing debt and the potential of tokenization to overhaul this aspect of capital markets.

Episode 25 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank C