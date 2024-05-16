We're entering the next phase of crypto derivatives

<p><i>Episode 27 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Bitnomial Founder &amp; CEO Luke Hoersten.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/4tlR0BaJ9HE?si=7AMGQ0WUowb_tiBs" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p class="p1">Luke Hoersten is the founder and CEO of Bitnomial — a derivatives exchange that aims to replace the underlying rails of the global commodities trading market with crypto.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">Bitnomial has obtained regulatory approval for an exchange license, a clearinghouse license and a brokerage license, making them the first business to have all three licenses under one roof.</p>\r\n<p class="p1">In this episode, Hoersten discusses the technical innovation to collateral management and trading offered by crypto and the future of collateral management in the crypto derivatives market. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong>00:00 Introduction<br />\r\n04:36 Bitnomial's Licenses<br />\r\n05:48 Bitnomial's Product Suite<br />\r\n07:46 Competition <br />\r\n12:09 Phases of Crypto Collateral <br />\r\n19:01 CME Marketshare <br />\r\n21:07 Importance of Derivatives <br />\r\n24:55 Future of Crypto Derivitives <br />\r\n32:18 Onshore vs. Offshore Derivatives <br />\r\n35:09 TradFi Perps <br />\r\n37:37 Closing Thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>