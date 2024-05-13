Here's how crypto's crowded venture market could lead to a resurgence in liquid investing

<p><i>Episode 26 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Split Capital Founder &amp; CIO Zaheer Ebtikar.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/8WvAOK4_16k?si=QLyof3SqyQQRliNd" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Zaheer Ebtikar is the founder and CIO of Split Capital.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Ebtikar discusses the opportunity of liquid crypto investment strategies and the challenges faced by crypto venture firms, including crowded markets and longer lock-up periods.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong>00:00 Introduction<br />\r\n05:14 Evolution of Crypto Venture<br />\r\n08:12 Nuances of Liquid Crypto Funds<br />\r\n10:58 Liquid Fund Capital Allocators<br />\r\n13:59 Crypto Market Inefficiencies<br />\r\n17:38 Shifting Fundamentals<br />\r\n20:38 Impact of ETFs<br />\r\n22:49 Market Opportunities<br />\r\n37:02 Closing Thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>