<p>The web3 fintech firm MoonPay and the crypto payments platform BitPay have partnered to facilitate easier crypto transactions. </p>
<p>According to a social media <a href="https://x.com/moonpay/status/1787875616663982569">post</a> from MoonPay, the partnerships aim to make selling crypto faster and easier and streamline how users send crypto to their bank account or debit card. </p>
<p>In January, BitPay added support for numerous cryptocurrencies, such as Uniswap, Chainlink and BNB, to help customers pay for goods and bills with digital assets, The Block previously reported. MoonPay also added <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292099/moonpay-integrates-paypal-to-allow-us-users-easier-access-to-crypto-purchases-and-sales">PayPal</a> services to augment crypto purchases and sales in the United States in early May. </p>