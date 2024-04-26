<p>If you are a close follower of the stablecoin market, then you might have noticed a significant uptick in DAI activity on Ethereum over the last few days. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On both April 17 and April 18, DAI did over $50 billion in transfers on-chain, with the $86 billion of volume on April 17 marking the highest day of volume for the stablecoin ever.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was a sharp jump compared to the often less than $10 billion of activity we had seen earlier in the month.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But we have talked about DAI before in the context of its on-chain volumes growing. From December 2022 through October 2023 it was more common to see at most $5 billion of DAI activity a day, but DAI volumes then began to pick up as the stablecoin was increasingly being used in complex MEV transactions.</span></p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-291244" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-26-at-2.39.01 PM-800x289.png" alt="" width="800" height="289" /></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-size: 8pt;"><em>Chart courtesy of The Block Pro</em></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That MEV activity seems to be the main driver of the surge here, too. Take, for example, transaction </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x4478c58894c11732f030832b4798070dd98706c489537bd6e99c0b33b791f6ae"><span style="font-weight: 400;">0x447</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. In this transaction, just under $200 million worth of DAI was minted, sent to Aave, taken out of Aave, sent to the Maker Flash contract, and then burned, resulting in almost $1 billion worth of DAI volume in a single transaction.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://docs.makerdao.com/smart-contract-modules/flash-mint-module"><span style="font-weight: 400;">flash mint</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> module from Maker allows users to mint DAI (up to a certain limit) on the condition that they pay it all back within the same transaction and also provide a small fee. Usage of this module has become extremely popular since it allows arbitrageurs and MEV bots to gain access to large amounts of money without much cost.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another example of one of these transactions is </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x160df63e00875d407c7ab802ee785d16a8ebff0ea91c3481877c0a1aa21adaae"><span style="font-weight: 400;">0x160</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which was also done by the same MEV bot, 0x5ed...a9f. Looking at the </span><a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x5ed5dd65ab0dc1bccc44eedaa40680c231faaa9f#analytics"><span style="font-weight: 400;">activity</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on this address, we can see that they really picked up in action April 17-18, engaging in 254 and 256 transactions on each of those days, respectively, compared to the previous high in daily transactions of 63 set earlier in April.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to EigenPhi, a tool for tracking MEV data, the bot </span><a href="https://eigenphi.io/mev/ethereum/contract/0x5ed5dd65ab0dc1bccc44eedaa40680c231faaa9f"><span style="font-weight: 400;">made</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> just under $20,000 on both days but actually made over $20,000 on April 19, despite the bot’s activity slowing down.</span></p>\r\n<p><em data-v-f87c67ca="">This is an excerpt from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Data &amp; Insights newsletter</a>. Dig into the numbers making up the industry’s most thought-provoking trends.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>