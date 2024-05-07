<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong’s spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their first cumulative daily bitcoin outflows on Monday — solely from China Asset Management’s ETF — after </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291644/hong-kong-bitcoin-ether-etf-volume-first-day"><span style="font-weight: 400;">debuting</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 30.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ChinaAMC’s spot bitcoin ETF saw 75.36 BTC leave the product yesterday, while the other two ETFs recorded zero inflows. That came after the three funds logged an inflow of 3,910 BTC on their first trading day, according to SosoValue </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/hk-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The caveat with the SosoValue data is that ETF shares bought via in-kind subscriptions of "physical bitcoins" do not generate cash inflows denominated in dollar terms, so they are not included in daily net inflow statistics, the data provider clarified. Instead, the firm uses the bitcoin-inflow metric, which measures how many bitcoins actually flowed into or out of all ETFs on a specific trading day.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The three ETFs — managed by ChinaAMC, Harvest, and both Bosera and HashKey — held about 4,150 bitcoins as of Monday, with total net assets amounting to $266.8 million from $247.7 million on the first day, according to SosoValue.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Farside Investors' </span><a href="https://farside.co.uk/?p=1508"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed similar results. Its dashboard suggested that ChinaAMC’s spot bitcoin ETF saw an outflow of $4.9 million on Monday, while the other two experienced zero inflows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The total trading volume for the three ETFs reached $8.6 million on Monday, up from $8.01 million last Friday, SosoValue data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. experienced a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292743/grayscales-second-day-inflow"><span style="font-weight: 400;">net inflow of $217.06 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on Monday, with Grayscale’s GBTC fund recording its second daily net inflow.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>