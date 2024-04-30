<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong’s six new spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds recorded over HK$87.5 million ($11.2 million) in trading volume on their first trading day on Tuesday — a figure that pales in comparison to the $4.6 billion first-day volume for the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the United States in January.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">China Asset Management (ChinaAMC) told The Block that its spot bitcoin ETF secured $121.7 million in assets under management (AUM) as of the end of the first trading day, while its spot ether ETF had $20.4 million in AUM.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Six spot bitcoin and ether ETFs — managed by China Asset Management, Harvest Global, Bosera, and HashKey — officially <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291599/hong-kong-officially-debuts-asias-first-spot-bitcoin-ether-etfs">debuted in Hong Kong</a> today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ChinaAMC Bitcoin ETF led in trading volume, logging HK$37.16 million on the day, according to <a href="https://www.hkex.com.hk/Market-Data/Securities-Prices/Exchange-Traded-Products/Exchange-Traded-Products-Quote?sym=3042&amp;sc_lang=en">data</a> from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The ETF gained 1.53% at closing. Its spot ether ETF saw a volume of HK$12.66 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Harvest saw HK$17.89 million in its spot bitcoin ETF’s volume and HK$4.95 million in its ether ETF, while Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF recorded HK$12.44 million and its ether ETF saw HK$2.48 million in volume on the first day of trading, HKEX data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. began trading in January, their first-day volume reached </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272123/blackrocks-new-spot-bitcoin-etf-tops-1-billion-in-big-first-day-of-trading"><span style="font-weight: 400;">about $4.6 billion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“While it’s easy to have overblown expectations — bound to fall short — I actually think the spot ETFs in HK are a success,” Justin d'Anethan, head of APAC business development of crypto market maker Keyrock, told The Block — adding that while the volume is “no near comparable to the launch of spot BTC ETFs in the US, but it’s happening in a very different market dynamic.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The fact that Hong Kong, which doesn’t offer access to mainland China investors (it’s worth remembering), is getting some decent buy-in is positive,” said d'Anethan.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Furthermore, Hong Kong’s spot ether ETFs do not offer staking rewards at the moment. “[Missing] out on about 4% APR is not negligible,” d'Anethan added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Livio Weng, chief executive of HashKey Exchange, told The Block in a group media interview today that fund issuers will need to engage in more discussions with regulators to design and introduce the mechanism of staking rewards, as such activities may be deemed risky.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>