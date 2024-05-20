<p>Blockless, a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) project focused on providing computing power support, announced raising $8 million in pre-seed and seed funding rounds.</p>\r\n<p>NGC Ventures led the pre-seed round worth $3 million, and M31 Capital and Frachtis (a new fund formed by Xavier Meegan, chief investment officer of staking firm Chorus One) co-led the seed round worth $5 million, Blockless said Tuesday. Other investors in the two rounds included No Limit Holdings, MH Ventures, Interop Ventures and Plassa Capital, Blockless said.</p>\r\n<p>The project closed the pre-seed round in March 2022 but is disclosing it now, along with the seed round, co-founder Butian Li, formerly an investor at NGC Ventures, told The Block. The latest seed round began in February and closed in April, Li said. Both rounds were structured as a simple agreement for future equity (SAFE), with token warrants in a 1:1 ratio, Li added. She declined to comment on the valuation but said the terms of both rounds were "similar."</p>\r\n<h2>What is Blockless?</h2>\r\n<p>Blockless is a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/other/288035/gmci-depin-gmdepin">DePIN</a> project that aims to enable users to automatically provide computing power to their applications via its network.</p>\r\n<p>"Users don't have to run a special node or download any software," Li said. "Blockless has created a WebAssembly (WASM) application framework that features a 'nestled node' embedded in the application, meaning that when users open an application, they will automatically be providing compute resources to that particular application through the Blockless network."</p>\r\n<p>Blockless is inspired by a "matchmaking service," Li said, giving an example of how, as Uber connects drivers to users, Blockless aims to connect applications with users to fulfill their computational power needs via its network. Users will then be rewarded by those applications and Blockless, Li said.</p>\r\n<h2>Blockless network and token launch</h2>\r\n<p>Blockless was co-founded in 2022 by Li, Derek Anderson (formerly of Akash Network), Michael Chen (formerly of Binance), and Liam Zhang (formerly a researcher at New York University).</p>\r\n<p>Li said the project plans to launch its testnet in the coming weeks, and its mainnet and native token, dubbed BLESS, are expected to launch in the third quarter of this year. Blockless is using the Cosmos SDK to create its native network and native token, Li added. </p>\r\n<p>Blockless's core team is based in Palo Alto, California. Its total headcount is ten people, and Li plans to hire more staff in engineering, product, and ecosystem functions.</p>\r\n<p>Blockless's competitors include projects like io.net and Fluence Network, Li said. In March, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280665/solana-depin-io-net-1-billion-token-valuation-funding">io.net</a> developer raised $30 million in Series A funding and reached a token valuation of $1 billion, as The Block reported at the time.</p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><em data-v-f87c67ca="">If you want to stay updated on the latest crypto funding news and trends, I write a bimonthly newsletter called The Funding. It's free, and you can sign up for it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/newsletters?select=The%20Funding" data-v-f87c67ca="">here</a>.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>