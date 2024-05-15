<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States returned to a daily net inflow of over $100 million yesterday as inflows into the ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) overpowered the usual outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.</p>\r\n<p>According to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot">data</a> from SoSo Value, approximately $133 million flowed into ARKB, bringing its cumulative net inflow to $2 billion. Conversely, GBTC witnessed another $51 million flow out of the product, bringing its cumulative net outflows to $18 billion.</p>\r\n<p>The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF, VanEck Bitcoin Trust, Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and Franklin Bitcoin ETF also all saw net inflows, while the rest — including BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust — recorded no net inflows.</p>\r\n<p>To date, roughly $11.84 billion in cumulative net inflows have entered the U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETFs.</p>\r\n<p>However, spot bitcoin ETF volumes have continually and steadily declined since peaking on March 5, as evidenced by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>In related news, former Blackrock Bitcoin ETF lead Salim Ramji has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294548/vanguard-appoints-bitcoin-friendly-former-blackrock-etf-lead-ceo?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">joined</a> Vanguard — which had historically taken an inactive approach to bitcoin ETFs — as its new CEO.</p>\r\n<p>Additionally, the State of Wisconsin's Investment Board <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294380/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-reveals-163-million-in-spot-bitcoin-etfs">disclosed</a> that it holds roughly $163 million in spot bitcoin ETFs.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>