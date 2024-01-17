Dormant bitcoin worth $2 billion moves just days after spot bitcoin ETFs start trading, Arkham says

Web3 • January 17, 2024, 11:20AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block Illustration by Zoe Ellyse Del Rosario for The Block

  • Nearly 50,000 dormant BTC woke up, not even a week after spot bitcoin ETFs were approved in the U.S., Arkham finds. 

Thousands of bitcoin tokens — which have only moved twice in the last 11 years — appear to have woken up.

The crypto tracker Arkham Intelligence spotted the change, stating that 49 addresses consolidated into five that now hold a cumulative 49,858 BTC -2.24% (around $2.12 billion). The last two times the bitcoin moved was in 2019 and 2013. 

"$2 billion of dormant Bitcoin moved just before US market open today, across several linked addresses," Arkham wrote on the social media platform X. "Historically these Bitcoins have all moved at the same times and dates."

The movement of the dormant bitcoin comes nearly a week after the approval of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds on Jan. 10, which began trading on stock exchanges such as Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq a day later. 

Bitcoin was trading at around $42,600, down around 0.9%, at 10:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 17, according to The Block's Price Page for bitcoin. 

Price and 24-hour movement for bitcoin.





