Yuga Labs restructures company, cuts roles to focus on smaller crypto-native team

Companies • April 26, 2024, 1:02PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
https://www.theblockcrypto.com/

Quick Take

  • Yuga Labs cut some team members Friday as a part of company restructuring. 
  • The firm’s CEO Greg Solano said Yuga Labs “lost its way” and is focusing on building a smaller crypto-native team. 

The web3 giant Yuga Labs is restructuring the firm, which required cutting some team members Friday. 

Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano, who took over as the company's CEO in February, published the company memo announcing the restructuring on social media. 

"Really tough day today," Solano said regarding the restructuring announcement. "I am hellbent on transforming Yuga and getting us back to our roots, and that means making hard decisions. By far the hardest is saying goodbye to some talented team members."

In the note, Solano said Yuga Labs “lost its way” and will focus on building “a smaller, more