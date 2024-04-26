<p>The giant web3 brand Yuga Labs hired an experienced marketing executive as its Head of Brand Partnerships. </p>\r\n<p>Won Kim joined Yuga after co-founding the web3 consulting agency and NFT fund Bored Room Ventures. The <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/head-of-brand-partnerships-at-yuga-labs-3809849211/">position</a> not only requires forging new brand collaborations but also staying up-to-date with social media and gaming trends and working with Yuga Labs senior executives on implementing a business development strategy. </p>\r\n<p>"As head of brand partnerships, my goal is simple: To build impactful partnerships that not only drive brand awareness and engagement, but also contribute to the larger narrative of building culture on the blockchain," Kim <a href="https://twitter.com/wonk1m/status/1783847675676209229">wrote</a> on the social media platform X. "My journey into Web3 has been all the feels, and I am lucky to continue building in Web3, and there is no better place to do that than Yuga Labs. This opportunity is beyond just a job; it's about the experiences, the holders, the community, and pushing innovation forward."</p>\r\n<p>After joining Yuga as head of brand partnerships, Kim noted that he would stay on Bored Room's sidelines while its co-founders "push forward and grow along with its trusted partners."</p>\r\n<p>Kim formerly served as the president and strategic advisor of the branding agency FiveStone, head of marketing in North America for the Alibaba-owned newspaper South China Morning Post, head of partnerships and revenue for the news aggregator Digg and brand marketing strategist for the sports channel ESPN, according to his <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/wonkim/details/experience/">LinkedIn</a>.</p>\r\n<p>In March 2023, Yuga Labs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222946/gucci-yuga-labs-bored-ape-yacht-club-partnership">penned a partnership</a> with the Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci to blend digital and physical boundaries in the metaverse. Yuga Labs owns popular web3 intellectual properties such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Meebits, 10KTF, Twelvefold and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277905/bored-apes-creator-yuga-labs-acquires-proof-takes-over-moonbirds-nft-brand">Moonbirds</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Yuga Labs did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment on Won Kim's hire. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>