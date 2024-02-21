Yuga Labs co-founder Greg Solano, a.k.a. Garga, to take over CEO role

  • NFT giant Yuga Labs has replaced its CEO, former Activision Blizzard executive Daniel Alegre, with Yuga co-founder Greg Solano, known by the moniker Garga. 

Greg Solano, the co-founder of NFT giant Yuga Labs known pseudonymously as Garga, has announced that he will be taking over the CEO role of the company. Exiting the role is Daniel Alegre, former COO of Activision Blizzard, who spent about ten months as CEO.

Yuga Labs is best known for its Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection and ApeCoin APE -8.11% , along with its acquisition of high-profile NFT projects CryptoPunks, 10KTF, Meebits, and, recently, PROOF collective, the company behind the Moonbirds NFT project. 

Solano’s announcement post teases several of his first initiatives, including registering a separate Yuga subsidiary dedicated the Bored Ape Yacht Club, communicating more around the status of the Otherside metaverse and its upcoming third playtest, and developing other gaming projects with mass-market appeal.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club has recently faced increased competition from rival project Pudgy Penguins, which briefly flipped the Bored Apes by floor price this week. 

Solano, in his post, describes “stepping back in” as CEO, though only Alegre and the CEO before him, Nicole Muniz, have been publicly referred to with that title. Yuga Labs declined a request for additional comments from The Block. 


