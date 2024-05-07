<p>Standard Chartered has revised its short-term forecast for Bitcoin, predicting a rebound from a recent low of $56,500, a shift from last week's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291908/standard-chartered-bitcoin-price-fall-50000">prediction</a> that the cryptocurrency would dip into the $50,000-$52,000 range.</p>\r\n<p>"Things are improving and we have likely seen the low at $56,500 on 1 May," <span lang="EN-SG">Standard Chartered Bank </span><span lang="EN-SG">Head of FX Research and Digital Assets Research</span> Geoff Kendrick said.</p>\r\n<p>In an analysis note sent to The Block on Tuesday, Kendrick said he adjusted his forecast after the Federal Reserve's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283670/bitcoin-price-trades-flat-as-federal-reserve-holds-rates-steady">rates announcement</a> last Wednesday was less hawkish than expected, coupled with a positive U.S. jobs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292474/bitcoin-trades-above-61000-rebounding-with-equities-after-weak-us-jobs-report">report</a> on Friday. Kendrick said these macroeconomic factors were significant enough to drive $595 million of inflows to multiple U.S.-based spot bitcoin ETFs in the past two sessions, following a record seven consecutive days of outflows. Additionally, he noted that Hong Kong ETFs have now added inflows of $246 million.</p>\r\n<h2>U.S government debt 'unsustainable'</h2>\r\n<p style="font-weight: 400;">Kendrick said that U.S. government debt and deficits appear to be on an unsustainable path. For U.S. Treasurys, this likely means a steeper curve, higher breakevens and higher term premiums. "We think such a scenario would be broadly supportive of digital assets as investors seek alternative assets," Kendrick added.</p>\r\n<p>The Standard Chartered analyst also added that a Trump win in November's U.S. presidential election would be "bitcoin positive." </p>\r\n<p>"We also look at the implications of the November U.S. election for digital assets; we think that a second Trump administration would be broadly positive via a more supportive regulatory environment," he said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>