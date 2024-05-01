<p>Bitcoin's price fall below the $60,000 mark could be the start of further pain to come, according to Standard Chartered Bank.</p>\r\n<p>"BTC's proper break below $60K has now reopened a route to the $50-52K range," Geoffrey Kendrick, head of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290527/standard-chartered-sec-spot-ethereum-etf-approval#:~:text=Standard%20Chartered%20has%20revised%20its,long%20run%2C%20expecting%20eventual%20approval.">Standard Chartered Bank</a>'s forex and digital assets research, said Wednesday in a statement to The Block. "The driver seems to be a combination of crypto-specific and broader macro."</p>\r\n<p>Crypto-specific concerns include five consecutive days of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291891/spot-bitcoin-etfs-see-344-million-net-outflow-april?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">outflows</a> from U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and a poor response to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291644/hong-kong-bitcoin-ether-etf-volume-first-day">the recent launch</a> of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in Hong Kong, Kendrick said.</p>\r\n<p>With consecutive outflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, and currently, the average ETF purchase price being below $58,000, there is a risk of liquidation, according to Kendrick. "More than half of the spot ETF positions are underwater and so the risk of liquidation of some of them must be considered as well," he said.</p>\r\n<p>Regarding Hong Kong spot ETFs, their volume was low, which has contributed to the recent Bitcoin price fall, according to Kendrick.</p>\r\n<p>Beyond crypto-specific issues, broader macroeconomic trends are also weighing on Bitcoin's price dynamics, Kendrick said. Liquidity measures, particularly in the U.S., have deteriorated rapidly since mid-April, he noted, adding that assets like crypto, which often thrive on liquidity, are feeling the impact of these tightening conditions.</p>\r\n<p>"Of course, liquidity matters when it matters, but with a backdrop of strong U.S. inflation data and less likelihood of Fed rate cuts, it matters at the moment," Kendrick said, concluding: "Re-enter BTC in the $50-52k range or if US CPI on the 15th is friendly."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>