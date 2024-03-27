<p>An unknown individual or entity who received 2,000 bitcoin in mining rewards in 2010 have brought all of the rewards together in a single wallet.</p>\r\n<p>The complex <a href="https://mempool.space/tx/b6539dbafcc644a37d320ba572a593dbce7184d8d50ac03b67b9ab96802c5ed0">transaction</a> took place on March 26, as <a href="https://twitter.com/mononautical/status/1772770641093222907?t=4mVJD9J8cWFEw1MN_cnYrQ&amp;s=19">noted</a> by developer mononautical on X. It moved 40 sets of mining rewards, each amounting to 50 bitcoin, into one wallet.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin miners receive rewards for mining blocks on the Bitcoin blockchain. Early on, each block would reward the miner with 50 bitcoin. However, every four years, the rewards are cut in half in a process known as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245698/what-is-a-bitcoin-halving">the halving</a>. The next bitcoin halving will see block rewards drop from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. It is currently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/halving">expected to take place on April 20</a>, although that is subject to change.</p>\r\n<p>At the time that these blocks were mined by this unknown entity, the bitcoin rewards were worth a total of $600 or so. These days, that amount of bitcoin is worth nearly $140 million, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Mononautical noted, "Imagine hodling for 14 years as the value rockets from a few hundred dollars to $140 million."</p>\r\n<p>CryptoQuant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju <a href="https://x.com/ki_young_ju/status/1772758993074852158?s=20">added</a> that the consolidation of funds indicates a "sell-side liquidity crisis waking up old Bitcoin."</p>\r\n<h2>Moving large amounts of bitcoin</h2>\r\n<p>Over the weekend, there was also another notable Bitcoin movement. The fifth richest Bitcoin address<span data-v-f87c67ca=""> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284680/an-unidentified-bitcoin-address-just-moved-6-billion-in-btc-to-three-new-addresses">moved $6 billion of bitcoin</a> to three new addresses.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Prior to that, in January, someone sent 26.9 bitcoin (worth $1.2 million at the time) seemingly from Binance to the Bitcoin network’s Genesis wallet — which they won't be able to get back. In November 2023, three bitcoin whale addresses, dormant since November 2017, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/260629/bitcoin-whale-addresses-emerge-from-six-year-hibernation-move-230-million" data-v-f87c67ca="">transferred 6,500 bitcoins</a> ($230 million at the time) to new addresses.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>