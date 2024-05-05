<p>Eight hundred weeks and one day after Bitcoin launched on January 3, 2009, with the minting of its genesis block, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency has surpassed one billion processed transactions. </p>\r\n<p>The milestone comes at an especially exciting time for the cryptocurrency, which has seen heightened levels of daily transactions for the past year as novel protocols like Bitcoin Ordinals and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292157/bitcoin-average-daily-fees-ethereum-runes">Runes</a> attract more and more activity on the world's first blockchain. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs also led to bullish sentiment for the token over the past year. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-monthly/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is far from the first blockchain to hit the one billion transaction milestone; its rival Ethereum, for instance, has processed nearly 2.4 billion transactions. However, at an average rate of 6 transactions per second over the past 30 days, according to <a href="https://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/dashboard/">Clark Moody's Bitcoin dashboard</a>, Bitcoin had a longer and slower journey to this latest milestone, which happened to come mere weeks after its most recent programmed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc">halving event</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-daily/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>While daily transaction fees have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292157/bitcoin-average-daily-fees-ethereum-runes">largely cooled</a> following the halving hype, the seven-day moving average of transactions on the chain remains high compared to most of Bitcoin's history, outside of the past year, as Bitcoin begins the long journey towards two billion total transactions. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>