<p>Pudgy Penguins, one of the top ten NFT collections by volume traded, has announced that the company has sold over one million plush toys through various retailers in a video posted to X. </p>
<p>In the video, Luca Netz, the 10th-grade dropout and CEO of Pudgy Penguins who acquired the project the year after its launch, details the latest progress on the sales of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/252987/walmart-pudgy-penguins-nft-toys">Pudgy Penguins plush toys</a>, stating that over one million have been sold in "just under a year." Netz also teases upcoming partnerships with other retailers, including a reorder from Walmart and orders from Target, Smiths, Hot Topic, and "speciality retailers in Asia and across the globe." </p>
<p>"From a unit basis, that's my biggest consumer product success ever," said <a href="https://x.com/LucaNetz/status/1789729571262042328">Netz</a>. </p>
<p>Netz emphasized the project's success compared to others in the NFT space who may still be struggling with public interest in their projects. "I have a lot of respect for what other people are doing in the space, but a lot of that is predicated on future moments," Netz said. "This is happening now, in real time; the little guy was able to put this stuff in some of the world's biggest retailers." </p>
<p>The enthusiasm around Pudgy Penguins' plush line, as well as the announcement of a developing metaverse, led the project to briefly overtake the Bored Ape Yacht Club in floor price <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277947/pudgy-penguins-briefly-flips-bored-ape-yacht-club-in-floor-price">earlier this year</a>. The project plans on launching its Pudgy World alpha on the zkSync Era blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266882/pudgy-penguins-announces-pudgy-world-web3-game-on-zksync-blockchain">this year</a>. </p>