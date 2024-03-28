FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to serve up to 24.25 years in prison

FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison on Thursday, marking the conclusion of a criminal fraud trial involving the loss of $8 billion by retail investors.

Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York handed down the 24.25-year sentence and ordered the former billionaire to pay back up to $11 billion in investor and lender losses, citing Bankman-Fried's “apparent lack of remorse” and “flexibility with the truth.” The issued prison term falls 15 years short of prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers attempted to reframe the public’s perception of the crypto wunderkind, calling him “a beautiful puzzle” who led his doomed companies with “math in his head” rather than “malice in his heart.”

“Sam was not a ruthless financial serial killer who set out every morning to hurt people,” defense lawyer Mark Mukasey said.

Judge Kaplan disagreed. The seasoned jurist spotlighted three instances in which Bankman-Fried committed perjury during his trial, including one instance in which the executive claimed he only became aware of the multi-billion-dollar hole in Alameda’s balance sheets right before his crypto empire’s spectacular implosion.

“He knew it was wrong. He knew it was criminal,” Judge Kaplan said Thursday before a packed courtroom.

The crypto mogul, clad in a simple beige jumpsuit, remained stoic as he learned of his fate. Standing stiffly with his hands clasped together in front of him li