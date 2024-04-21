<p>The FTX estate's next sale of locked Solana tokens, which have already garnered a high level of interest from buyers, will take the form of an auction rather than a sale at a set price. </p>\r\n<p>Following the estate's sale of $1.9 billion worth of Solana tokens to industry firms such as Galaxy Digital and Pantera, the next sale will be an auction, <a href="https://twitter.com/mcagney/status/1781804464028139848">according</a> to Figure CEO Mike Cagney. Exact details of the sale have not yet been revealed and FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </p>\r\n<p>The locked Solana tokens, which made up the largest percentage of FTX's digital assets holdings at the time of its collapse, have attracted <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285269/galaxy-locked-sol-sale-ftx-estate">strong interest from buyers</a> willing to take the risk of paying a discounted rate for the locked Solana tokens, which may not be sold until a certain date in the future.</p>\r\n<p>The last <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286717/ftx-estate-sells-1-9-billion-worth-of-locked-up-sol-for-64-per-token-report">sale</a> of about two-thirds of FTX's hoard generated $2.6 billion for the estate at a cost of about $60 per token. With Solana's current price hovering around $150, the decision to buy appears to be a good one, though the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency means the price could significantly change before the tokens are unlocked and any funds are able to sell. </p>\r\n<p>Still, there appears to be strong interest remaining for the locked tokens. Cagney's Figure Markets intends to create a Special Purpose Vehicle for non-US investors and accredited US investors to participate in the auction, a move <a href="https://x.com/sunil_trades/status/1781980170645012869">praised</a> by outspoken creditor Sunil Kavuri. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>