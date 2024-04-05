FTX estate sells $1.9 billion worth of locked up SOL for $64 per token: report

The FTX estate sold around $1.9 billion worth of SOL in a bid to clear the collapsed crypto exchange of debt.

FTX's estate sold off roughly two-thirds of SOL lot worth around $2.6 billion, reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The lot contained up to 30 million SOL valued at $64 each. The tokens were discounted because they're locked up, meaning it will take a while before they're sellable.

A delay of an FTX estate SOL sale occurred due to "significant buyer interest," Bloomberg adds. One interested entity was Galaxy Trading, a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital, which set up a $620 million fund to buy up FTX's SOL. This fund has a management fee of 1%.

The FTX estate holds a total of 41 million locked-up SOL that are worth around $7.5 billion. Solana traded for $174.2 at 1 p.m. ET today after seeing a nearly 7% 24-hour decrease, according to The Block's price page for Solana.

FTX's SOL