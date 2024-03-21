<p>The Solana network has emerged as the most popular blockchain ecosystem so far this year, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/research/publications/most-popular-blockchain-ecosystems">Research</a>. The layer 1 blockchain now accounts for 49.3% of global crypto investor interest in chain-specific narratives, the report, published Wednesday, said.</p>\r\n<p>"Solana ecosystem’s dominant mindshare has been fueled by Solana’s continued rally back to 2021 highs, alongside the strong performance of key ecosystem project tokens such as Pyth and native memecoins such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280799/dogwifhat-all-time-high-binance-listing">dogwifhat</a>," the report added.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283983"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 457px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-283983" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/coingecko-research-2.png" alt="" width="447" height="515" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Solana's popularity has surged since the beginning of 2024. Image: CoinGecko Research.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2><strong>Solana’s price climbs on the back of surging trading volumes</strong></h2>\r\n<p>On Monday, Solana surged above $200 for the first time in two years, reaching its highest price level since 2021, driven by a surge in network trading volume. SOL's price is up more than 700% over the last 12 months. The price of SOL has rallied by over 7% in the past 24 hours to change hands for $187.30 at 11:16 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283977"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 730px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-283977" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/solana-price-thursday-21.png" alt="" width="720" height="515" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of Solana has increased on Thursday by over 7%. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>According to Thursday's Coinbase market update, around $11 billion in transactions were made on the Solana blockchain in just 24 hours on Monday, powered by a slew of smaller tokens, particularly memecoins.</p>\r\n<h2>Memecoin mania drives Solana network activity</h2>\r\n<div dir="auto">Much of Solana’s recent activity has taken place on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Jupiter and Raydium — with traders accumulating memecoins like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/podcast/282061/anatoly-yakovenko-explains-how-bonk-contributed-to-the-solanas-phones-sellout-success">Bonk</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283025/solana-memecoin-slerf-burn">Slerf</a>. Solana-based DEXs have been rapidly <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283106/solana-dexs-hold-market-share-of-decentralized-trading-volume">capturing market share</a> from Ethereum DEXs like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280809/uniswap-foundation-proposal-temp-check">Uniswap</a> for almost four months.</div>\r\n<div dir="auto"> </div>\r\n<div dir="auto">"There’s been a big spike in onchain memecoin speculation over with coins like Slerf setting mind-boggling $500 million plus market cap in just a matter of hours. This craze has mainly been facilitated by automated market makers like Raydium, Orca and the Jupiter aggregator that allow for token creators to quickly spin up new liquidity pools and trade these tokens," Zeta Markets Founder Tristan Frizza told The Block.</div>\r\n<p>In the last week, Solana’s onchain volumes have soared, and the fees the network has collected have risen to new heights. According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/total-fees-on-solana">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, daily transaction fees paid on Solana have been surging since the beginning of March. On Monday, the total amount of transaction fees paid on Solana hit an all-time high of $5.08 million.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/total-fees-on-solana/embed" title="Total Fees on Solana" width="100%"></iframe></p> 