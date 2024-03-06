<p>Solana-based dogwifhat has gained over 50% to reach record highs today after <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-will-list-dogwifhat-wif-with-seed-tag-applied-90ad67fe5be7483ea058191bfde677e4">listing</a> on Binance at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>Amid bitcoin’s post-all-time high sell-off yesterday, dogwifhat initially fell 17% from around $1.35 to a low of $1.12 as the broader crypto market followed bitcoin’s price action. However, it has subsequently nearly doubled from that low to a new all-time high of its own at around $2.16, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block's price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Dogwifhat is currently trading at $2.06 — up 17% over the past 24 hours, 240% in the past week and a staggering 1,245% year-to-date. The dog-themed token has now reached a $2.1 billion market capitalization — just three months after it launched in November and went viral.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_280800"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 990px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-280800 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/Screenshot-2024-03-06-at-10.58.41.png" alt="WIF/USD price chart. Image: The Block/TradingView." width="980" height="696" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">WIF/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block/TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>In comparison, memecoin Pepe has gained around 7% over the past 24 hours, while Dogecoin, Bonk, and Shiba Inu each registered losses of around 10%.</p>\r\n<p>While the newer Pepe and Bonk memecoins are also close to their recently set all-time highs, older memecoins Doge and Shiba Inu both remain around 50% down from their record highs, set in April and October 2021, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>The overall memecoin market capitalization is down 0.8% over the past 24 hours, <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">according to</a> CoinGecko. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30">GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, increased 0.03% to 145.64 over the same period.</p>\r\n<p>Yesterday, Bitcoin briefly reached a new all-time high above $69,000 for the first time in 846 days. Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,952, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price page</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>