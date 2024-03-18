<p>Solana-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have taken the majority of decentralized trading volume in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/exchanges/decentralized">data.</a></p>\r\n<p>The top three DEXs ranked by 24-hour trading volume are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/203732/raydium-hacker-funnels-2-7-million-through-tornado-cash-mixer">Raydium</a> in first position, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/265757/solana-dex-aggregator-jupiter-starts-token-airdrop-with-10-of-supply-set-to-be-allocated">Jupiter</a> in second and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/145380/apex-predator-orca-exceeds-130000-daily-active-users-dominating-solana-dex-rivals">Orca</a>, ranked third. The trading volume on Raydium over the past 24 hours has now reached almost $2.2 billion. That is double the trading volume on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283108/spot-ethereum-etf-inflows-standard-chartered-bank">Ethereum's</a> Uniswap V3 exchange, at $1.1 billion.</p>\r\n<h2>Solana-based DEXs are stealing market share</h2>\r\n<p>In terms of market share by trading volume for decentralized exchanges, Raydium and Jupiter hold 20.8% and 16.2%, respectively. In comparison, the Ethereum-based DEX Uniswap V3 lags behind in terms of market share by trading volume, accounting for only 10.7%. Uniswap V3 on Ethereum and Pancakeswap V3 on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/121725/binance-smart-chain-proposal-would-see-an-ongoing-burn-like-ethereums-eip-1559">Binance Smart Chain</a> are now ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in terms of 24-hour trading volume.</p>\r\n<p>According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/solana-vs-ethereum-weekly-dex-volume">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, weekly DEX volume on Solana has been increasing compared to that on Ethereum for almost four months. Currently, the weekly DEX volume on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282462/solana-defies-crypto-downturn-with-its-major-memecoins-posting-double-digit-gains">Solana</a> divided by the weekly DEX volume on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282996/ethereum-onchain-activity-ether-supply-august-2022">Ethereum</a> stands at 29.41%, up from 10.71% at the beginning of December 2023.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/solana-vs-ethereum-weekly-dex-volume/embed" title="Solana vs Ethereum Weekly DEX Volume (%)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Solana's market capitalization <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282692/solana-market-cap-hits-all-time-high" data-v-f87c67ca="">reached a new all-time high</a> on March 15. SOL increased by 6.17% in the past 24 hours, changing hands for $204.23 at 10:37 a.m. ET., per <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's price data</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283122"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 728px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-283122" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/solana-chart-18-march.png" alt="" width="718" height="510" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of Solana has increased by over 6% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>