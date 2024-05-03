<p>FriendTech’s native Friend token has dropped sharply from trading over $10 after launch to now changing hands at around $1.6, marking a fall of over 90%, according to <a href="https://dexscreener.com/base/0x7cfc830448484cdf830625373820241e61ef4acf">DexScreener</a>. The token even traded briefly at over $169, data shows.</p>\r\n<p>The native token of the web3 social media platform currently has almost 18,000 holders and a circulating supply of about <a href="https://basescan.org/token/0x0bd4887f7d41b35cd75dff9ffee2856106f86670#code">14.5 million</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Most of the selling took place while several users said on <a href="https://twitter.com/VentureCoinist/status/1786297593863025115">X</a> that they were still unable to claim the airdrop. "Watching the value of my airdrop go from 7 figures to 5 figures in the span of 2 hours while I keep refreshing the page trying to claim....still can't claim. Adds insult to injury," crypto investor Luke Martin <a href="https://twitter.com/VentureCoinist/status/1786297593863025115" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">posted.</a></p>\r\n<p>Others have speculated that the price dump may have been driven by liquidity issues. Liquidity refers to the market’s capacity to handle significant buy and sell orders at stable prices. In low liquidity environments, a few large orders can swing market prices disproportionately.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_292428"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2818px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-292428 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/dexscreener.com_FRIEND_WETH_2024-05-03_17-50-43.png" alt="" width="2808" height="1338" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Friend token price chart. Source: DexScreener</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>"This has to be a joke, friendtech only added $0.01 in liquidity, so first you milk your users with fees, then u get them to add liquidity so that they can dump on each other top class team here,<span class="r-18u37iz">" crypto trader mcSleuth <a href="https://twitter.com/0xSleuth_/status/1786295247217246590">posted</a>. While the token may have had low liquidity at the start, DexScreener shows its current liquidity stands at north of $4 million.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>Earlier today, the token was opened for trading on FriendTech’s own DEX offering via Bunny Swap that’s accessible via the app.</p>\r\n<h2>FriendTech's token airdrop</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">On Friday, decentralized social platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292350/friendtech-token-goes-live-airdrop">FriendTech</a> airdropped its native token while unveiling version 2 of the platform. </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Version 2 features 'Clubs,' which are community spaces owned and operated by key holders. The keys to the Clubs will be transacted in Friend tokens, with a 1.5% fee to every transaction that goes to liquidity providers on its DEX.</p>\r\n<div class="common-textstyles__StyledWrapper-sc-18pd49k-0 eSbCkN">\r\n<div class="typography__StyledTypography-sc-owin6q-0 eycWal at-text">\r\n<p>FriendTech made its debut in August of last year on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291662/coinbase-lightning-network-lightspark">Coinbase's</a> Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292265/coinbases-q1-earnings-jump-to-1-6-billion-as-transaction-revenue-soars">Base</a> as an invite-only networking service that leverages social tokens called “Keys” that give users access to exclusive chats and content from creators.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>