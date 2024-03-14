<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana cryptocurrency’s market capitalization reached an all-time high of $81.1 billion on Friday morning in Asia, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The market cap’s previous high was around $77.9 billion in November 2021.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of Solana rose by 10% in the past 24 hours to $183.55 at around 9:30 a.m. Hong Kong time, while its all-time high price of $259.96 — recorded in November 2021 — remains distant.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Memecoin-driven activity</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“It’s memecoin-led chain activity that’s driving SOL up,” Benjamin Stani, director of business development at Matrixport, told The Block. Solana blockchain-based memecoins have excelled in the markets in the past day — Dogwifhat jumped 20%, Popcat surged 35%, and Bonk added 10%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stani said that Solana-based Bonk and Dogwifhat are the first non-Ethereum meme tokens that hit billion-dollar market capitalization. “It means that there’s clear usage for Solana, and the debate about non-EVM chains not being relevant, I think, is clearly settled,” Stani added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Colosseum Co-founder Clay Robbins </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282462/solana-defies-crypto-downturn-with-its-major-memecoins-posting-double-digit-gains"><span style="font-weight: 400;">previously told The Block</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that memecoins are “having a moment” on Solana as they are fun and accessible.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this week, Solana network updated its record for the daily number of new addresses on the blockchain. The number of daily new addresses, based on a seven-day moving average, reached 738,040 on Wednesday, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Data Dashboard</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>