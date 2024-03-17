<p>Ethereum's latest upgrade, Dencun, was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282236/ethereum-dencun-upgrade-blobs">activated</a> on March 13 — but the previous high-profile upgrade has helped decrease the total supply of ether substantially.</p>\r\n<p>As of mid-week, the total supply of ether declined to its lowest level since August 2022, according to data from CryptoQuant <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/17/why-ethers-high-price-could-be-at-risk-despite-strong-supply-and-demand-outlook.html">cited</a> by CNBC. It was shortly after that date that Ethereum made its most significant upgrade in history by changing from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake — an upgrade known as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/166439/on-the-verge-of-the-merge-what-to-know-ahead-of-ethereums-upgrade">The Merge</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Furthermore, the ether supply's rate of decline is currently the fastest since May 2023. Over the past 30 days, the ether supply has declined at a rate of 0.872% per year, according to <a href="https://ultrasound.money/">data</a> from ultrasound.money. For comparison, since The Merge itself, the rate of decline has been 0.246%.</p>\r\n<p>“High activity on the Ethereum network has caused high transaction fees and, consequently, more fees burnt," CryptoQuant’s head of research, Julio Moreno, reportedly said in a note Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>In raw numbers, more than 1.56 million ether has been burned since The Merge, while less than 1.12 million ether has been issued. This has led to a net decline of more than 446,000 ether, worth nearly $1.62 billion at current prices.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/net-eth-emission-after-eip-1559/embed" title="Net ETH Emission after EIP-1559" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Ethereum's on-chain metrics are hot</h2>\r\n<p>Though network activity on Solana is largely <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282993/solana-memecoin-volume-fees-highs">garnering the spotlight</a>, activity on Ethereum has remained noteworthy.</p>\r\n<p>A seven-day moving average of transactions on the Ethereum network is near its 12-month high recorded in January. According to The Block's data, yesterday, 1.26 million transactions were clocked on the second-ranked blockchain by market capitalization.</p>\r\n<p>“Total daily transactions are hovering around record-high levels not seen since May 2023," Moreno wrote, adding: "High transaction activity causes network fees to spike, more fees being burnt and total supply to decrease.”</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/transactions-on-the-ethereum-network-daily/embed" title="Transactions on the Ethereum Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, the number of active addresses on the Ethereum network is at year-to-date and 12-month highs. Roughly 540,000 active Ethereum addresses were recorded by The Block's data yesterday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/number-of-active-addresses-on-the-ethereum-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of Active Addresses on the Ethereum Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Similarly, the number of new addresses on the Ethereum network is also at YTD and 12-month highs. Yesterday, more than 120,000 new Ethereum addresses were found on the network, according to The Block's data.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-ethereum-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Ethereum Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Furthermore, Ethereum's on-chain volume has surged to new YTD and 12-month highs. More than $7 billion in on-chain volume was recorded yesterday, according to The Block's data.

<iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/ethereums-adjusted-on-chain-volume-daily/embed" title="Ethereum's On-Chain Volume (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe> This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>