<p>Ethereum core developers implemented the Dencun upgrade on the mainnet, introducing “blobs," which are expected to make Layer 2 transactions significantly cheaper.</p>\r\n<p>Including the EIP-4844, the upgrade was activated on the network at epoch 269568, at around 10 am ET. </p>\r\n<p>Ethereum Layer 2 rollups can now use <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276747/dencun-upgrade-expected-on-march-13-to-bring-blobs-to-ethereum-mainnet">blobs</a> instead of the “calldata” method for posting transactions — offering a direct path to fee reduction and passing these savings to end users.</p>\r\n<p>Blobs are intended to enhance Ethereum by improving data availability while not affecting the current infrastructure, thereby reducing transaction costs on Layer 2s such as Base, Optimism, Arbitrum One, zkSync, Starknet, and several others. A separate fee market for blobs will attempt to maintains low cost, even in times of high network congestion. </p>\r\n<p>While some Layer 2 chains <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281258/base-to-support-eip-4844-from-day-1-following-dencun-upgrade?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">plan</a> to integrate blobs immediately, others may take a while to do so.</p>\r\n<h2>Other Dencun improvements</h2>\r\n<p>Besides EIP-4844, there are eight other code updates added to Ethereum with Dencun.</p>\r\n<p>This includes <a href="https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-4788">EIP-4788</a>, which introduces what’s known as an “enshrined oracle,” improving communication between Ethereum’s two base layers: the execution layer and the consensus layer. </p>\r\n<p>Another improvement brought by Dencun is <a href="https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-1153">EIP-1153</a>, focused on “transient storage,” a feature that’s needed for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277796/uniswap-v4-launch-q3">Uniswap version 4</a> to launch this year.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>