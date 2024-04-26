<p>The Runes token standard was recently launched on the Bitcoin network and has generated <a href="https://dune.com/cryptokoryo/runes">over 2129 bitcoin</a> ($135 million) in transaction fees within its first week.</p>\r\n<p>Runes utilizes Bitcoin’s UTXO model and the OP_RETURN opcode to offer a more efficient tokenization solution for the network than the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229757/bitcoin-based-brc-20-tokens-combined-market-value-eclipses-900-million">BRC20</a> standard (based on the Ordinals protocols). It allows users to mint tokens on top of Bitcoin, which are generally memecoins.</p>\r\n<p>The Runes system was invented by a developer named Casey Rodarmor, who also conceptualized the Ordinals protocol in early 2023.</p>\r\n<p>The launch of Runes came with the fourth Bitcoin <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/posts/theblockcrypto_bitcoins-halving-created-the-most-valuable-activity-7187589376510435329-2UYG/">halving</a>, occurring at block height 840,000. The protocol has quickly become a major contributor to network transaction and fee activity. According to a Dune <a href="https://dune.com/cryptokoryo/runes">dashboard</a> by cryptokoryo, Runes-related activity comprised 45% of Bitcoin transactions on Thursday, whereas regular transactions accounted for 51%. Furthermore, the network has processed over 3 million transactions involving Runes since its introduction.</p>\r\n<p>Data from the Runes trading protocol, Unisat, reveals that around <a href="https://unisat.io/runes/list">11,000 Runes tokens</a> have been minted to date, which has driven the demand for network blockspace and, subsequently, network fees. On April 25, the average transaction fee remained around $40, markedly higher than the $5 seen at the start of April, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/average-transaction-fee-on-bitcoin-7dma">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/average-transaction-fee-on-bitcoin-7dma/embed" title="Average Transaction Fee on Bitcoin (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The introduction of Runes also coincided with an increase in Bitcoin’s mining difficulty, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290845/bitcoin-mining-difficulty-rises-after-halving-runes">which rose by 2%</a> on Wednesday to hit a new all-time high. This adjustment marks the first increase in mining difficulty immediately following a halving event, signaling heightened miner engagement.</p>\r\n<p>Among the tokens under the Runes standard, the most notable is DOG, which has the highest market cap among Runes at over $400 million, according to Magic Eden <a href="https://magiceden.io/runes/DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON">data</a>. DOG is related to the Runestone NFT collection from Bitcoin Ordinals explorer <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289398/bitcoin-ordinals-explorer-ord-io-raises-2-million-pre-seed-funding-runes" data-v-f87c67ca="">Ord.io</a> co-founder Leonidas. Additional tokens that have drawn attention in the Runes ecosystem include RSIC Genesis, Satoshi Nakamoto, Wanko Manko and Bitcoin Pepe Matrix.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>