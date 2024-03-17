<p>The popularity of memecoin trading and speculation on Solana has pushed on-chain volumes — in U.S. dollar terms — to a new all-time high on Friday.</p>\r\n<p>Volume on Ethereum's foremost competitor exceeded $3.79 billion to end the work week, according to <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Solana?volume=true&amp;tvl=false&amp;currency=USD">data</a> from DefiLlama. The blockchain's previous all-time high volume was $2.85 billion — a figure set earlier this month. Saturday was close to Friday's all-time high. $3.44 billion in volume was recorded by DefiLlama yesterday. 24-hour volume is currently at $3.61 billion.</p>\r\n<p>In other metrics, a seven-day moving average of active addresses on the Solana network continues to push higher. According to The Block's data, 1.2 million active addresses were clocked yesterday — highs not seen since approximately June 2022.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/number-of-active-addresses-on-the-solana-network-daily-7dma/embed" title="Number of Active Addresses on the Solana Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>At the same time, a seven-day moving average of the number of new addresses on the Solana network continues to surge in parabolic fashion to new all-time highs. According to The Block's data, nearly 870,000 new addresses were recorded yesterday.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-solana-network-daily-7dma/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Solana Network (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Total fees on Solana are also at new all-time highs. According to The Block's data, the total transaction fees paid on Solana yesterday amounted to $3.83 million, or 20,350 SOL — the vast majority of which was non-vote priority fees.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/solana/total-fees-on-solana/embed" title="Total Fees on Solana" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Memecoins and presales driving activity on Solana</h2>\r\n<p>Driving activity on Solana is an ongoing memecoin rush — with the latest token garnering attention for shockingly high return-on-investment numbers being Book of Meme, or BOME, which was <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/support/announcement/binance-adds-book-of-meme-bome-on-earn-convert-margin-27e7e36194814fe5b776506e93d5aac3">listed</a> on Binance and has seen an increase of some 1500% since its creation only a few days ago.</p>\r\n<p>Meanwhile, presales have exploded in recent days. An artist pseudonymously known as Kero <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282958/nft-artist-raises-over-10-million-in-one-day-for-solana-memecoin-presale">launched a presale</a> by posting a wallet address that rapidly accumulated funds — eventually totaling nearly 55,000 SOL, or $10.66 million at current prices. Kero later publicly admitted that they had no idea what they would make when they initially polled their audience on Twitter. </p>\r\n<p>Various other Solana-based memecoin presales have been sparked — with some being accused of being mere scams, and others being <a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1769150002490638597">verified scams</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Dog-themed Solana-based memecoins Dogwifhat and BONK also continue to record significant volumes as a slew of new memecoins continues to be created in real time.</p>\r\n<p>The ongoing memecoin craze on the blockchain has pushed Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter to do more volume in the past 24 hours than Uniswap V3's Ethereum DEX, per data from CoinGecko.</p>\r\n<p>Solana's market capitalization <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282692/solana-market-cap-hits-all-time-high">reached a new all-time high</a> on March 15. SOL is currently trading around $193, per <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/33827/solana-sol-usd">The Block's price data</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>