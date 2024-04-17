<p>Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have experienced net outflows for the third consecutive day. Just over $58 million left the products yesterday, lowering the cumulative total net inflow to approximately $12.43 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Grayscales converted bitcoin trust, GBTC, was largely responsible for the net outflows — per usual. Nearly $79.4 million left the ETF yesterday, according to <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data</a> from SoSoValue. The Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF also saw net outflows, with some $12.88 million leaving the fund.</p>\r\n<p>Most of the other spot bitcoin ETFs saw modest inflows ranging between $1.37 and $3.56 million, while the iShares Bitcoin Trust dominated inflows with $25.78 million being brought in.</p>\r\n<p>Overall, spot bitcoin ETF volumes have steadied throughout April after a steady decline from their early March peak. Cumulative volumes <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf">topped</a> $215 billion on Monday, according to The Block's data.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Additionally, flows in either direction have contracted. Spot bitcoin ETF inflows and outflows have steadily gotten tighter since March.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The price of bitcoin is trading above $64,300 and is up more than 2.6%, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page</a>. The foremost cryptocurrency's block-reward halving is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/trackers/bitcoin-halving">predicted</a> to happen on Friday.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>