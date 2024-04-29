MicroStrategy buys 122 BTC in April to bring total holdings to 214,400 BTC

Michael Saylor's firm MicroStrategy released Monday new figures on its bitcoin holdings, alongside its first-quarter 2024 earnings report.

The firm holds a total of 214,400 bitcoin valued at $7.54 billion overall, or $35,180 per token, the quarterly report notes. Since the end of the fourth quarter, the firm bought 25,250 bitcoin for $1.65 billion at $65,232 per BTC. Saylor noted in a social media post that the firm acquired an additional 122 BTC for $7.8 million in April.

By March 31, MicroStrategy reported 2