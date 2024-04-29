<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawyers for Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon say a fine closer to $1 million is more appropriate after being found guilty of fraud and not the $5.3 billion proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Their ask comes a week after the SEC said Kwon and Terraform should <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290548/sec-suggests-5-3-billion-fine-for-do-kwon-terraform-labs"><span class="s2">pay</span></a> about $4.7 billion in disgorgement and prejudgment interest and said Terraform and Kwon should pay $420 million and $100 million, respectively, in civil penalties.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">That figure should be much lower, Kwon and Terraform's lawyers said in a <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.594150/gov.uscourts.nysd.594150.238.0.pdf"><span class="s2">court filing</span></a> posted late last week.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In conclusion, the Court should not grant any injunctive relief or disgorgement, and should impose at most a $1 million civil penalty against TFL," the lawyers said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s3">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212695/sec-charges-terraform-and-do-kwon-post-terra-collapse"><span class="s2">charged</span></a> Terraform and Kwon in February 2023 over the algorithmic stablecoin Terra USD (UST), which collapsed in a dramatic fashion a year earlier.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Algorithmic stablecoins use market incentives via algorithms to maintain a stable price. Terra was linked to luna, a governance token, to keep the prices stable. UST crashed in May 2022, wiping out more than $50 billion.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">Earlier this month, a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286557/terraform-co-founder-do-kwon-found-liable-for-fraud-reports"><span class="s2">jury</span></a> found that both Terraform and Kwon misled investors and were found liable for civil fraud. </span><span class="s1">The main issues that the jury had to delve into revolved around the SEC's claims that Kwon and Terraform violated federal securities laws by engaging in fraud connected to the buying and selling of Terraform securities. Judge Jed Rakoff earlier granted summary judgment to the SEC in its claim that Terraform and Kwon offered and sold <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269579/new-york-judge-grants-sec-summary-judgement-over-claim-that-terraform-sold-unregistered-securities"><span class="s5">unregistered securities</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">At the time of the verdict, a spokesperson for Terraform said they were "carefully weighing our options and next steps.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>